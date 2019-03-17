Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) CFO Sells $543,540.36 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $543,540.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,476.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Noel Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Jennifer Noel Harris sold 5,923 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $403,000.92.

On Monday, February 25th, Jennifer Noel Harris sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Jennifer Noel Harris sold 7,275 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $472,802.25.

On Thursday, February 21st, Jennifer Noel Harris sold 18,338 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,195,270.84.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

