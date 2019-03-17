QS Investors LLC Acquires 60,578 Shares of Avnet (AVT)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,578 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Avnet worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,215,000 after buying an additional 142,746 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,012,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,847,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVT opened at $43.76 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

