QS Investors LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Enerplus Corp (ERF)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Enerplus worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 52.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 92,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enerplus by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,556,000 after buying an additional 902,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE:ERF opened at $8.18 on Friday. Enerplus Corp has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “QS Investors LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Enerplus Corp (ERF)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/qs-investors-llc-has-3-67-million-position-in-enerplus-corp-erf.html.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.