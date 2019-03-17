QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 386,727.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.32% of BMC Stock worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMCH. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $92,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $172,500. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $17.95 on Friday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

