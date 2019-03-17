Quanta Services (PWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.48

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 63205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $46,736.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $269,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,060 shares of company stock worth $1,538,702. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Quanta Services by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

