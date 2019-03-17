Quaterra Resources (QTA) Stock Price Up 15%

Quaterra Resources Inc (CVE:QTA) shot up 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 100,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 65,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

