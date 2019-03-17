Quebecoin (QBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Quebecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quebecoin has a market cap of $19,494.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quebecoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000790 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quebecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quebecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.