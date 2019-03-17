Quebecor (QBR.B) PT Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.80.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$31.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$19.50 and a 12 month high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Inc operates in telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

