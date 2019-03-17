Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) Insider Purchases $13,473.00 in Stock

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) insider Geoffrey C. Stanford purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,473.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:QES traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.79. 35,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. Quintana Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Quintana Energy Services by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quintana Energy Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Quintana Energy Services from $8.90 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quintana Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

