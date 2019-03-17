Rajeev Mehta Sells 20,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) President Rajeev Mehta sold 20,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Rajeev Mehta sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $725,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 343,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,791 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,390,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,418,813,000 after buying an additional 252,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $94.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

