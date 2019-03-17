Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

METC opened at $5.32 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,236 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ramaco Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on METC. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

