Randgold Resources (GOLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Randgold Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. ValuEngine raised Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. CIBC raised Randgold Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Randgold Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Randgold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Shares of GOLD opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Randgold Resources has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.23.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Randgold Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Randgold Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,658,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,518 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

