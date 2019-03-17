Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Ranger Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded Ranger Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

RNGR opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

