Raymond James & Associates Has $5.11 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 170.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $23,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,248,539.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,603 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE:MAN opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

