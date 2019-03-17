Raymond James & Associates Has $5 Million Position in BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 1,883.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 4,904.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other BioTelemetry news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 93,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $6,542,412.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather C. Getz sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $745,641.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,341.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,198 shares of company stock valued at $12,419,736. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEAT stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.47.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BEAT. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Sidoti set a $95.00 target price on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 target price on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

