Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 93,390 Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Horizon Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 14,762,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,064 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the third quarter valued at $27,670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 20.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,020,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,275 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $18,357,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $17,322,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of Horizon Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $213,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,134.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 8,835 shares of Horizon Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $204,530.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,476.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Horizon Pharma from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $27.89 on Friday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Horizon Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Pharma Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

