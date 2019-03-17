Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $83,693,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,490,000 after buying an additional 1,494,890 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $5,667,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 309.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 133,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000.

IXC stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $39.50.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

