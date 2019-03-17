Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 40,530.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,352 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,308. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

NRZ stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 57.58% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-1-78-million-position-in-new-residential-investment-corp-nrz.html.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.