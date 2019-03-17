Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPG. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000.

DPG opened at $14.51 on Friday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

In other news, VP Eric Elvekrog purchased 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $46,048.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

