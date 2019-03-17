RBC Bearings (ROLL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROLL. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 6.44. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $111.61 and a 12 month high of $169.84.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

