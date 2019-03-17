Ready Capital Corp (RC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.76 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $475.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Ready Capital had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

