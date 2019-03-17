Red Hat Inc (RHT) Stake Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,124 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 307,648 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Red Hat by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Red Hat by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,209 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Red Hat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,052 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Hat by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHT opened at $181.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Red Hat Inc has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $183.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Red Hat had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $4,469,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.54.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

