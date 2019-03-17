Regions Financial Corp (RF) is Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,078,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,524,446 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up about 3.2% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.39% of Regions Financial worth $54,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,054,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,569 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 70.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,888,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regions Financial by 61.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,996,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,907 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Regions Financial by 23,275.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,399,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,056,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/regions-financial-corp-rf-is-basswood-capital-management-l-l-c-s-7th-largest-position.html.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.