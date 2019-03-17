Rentberry Hits Market Capitalization of $566,522.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $566,522.00 and $2,493.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00393527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.01711314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00233565 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004877 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

