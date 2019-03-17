REPO Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One REPO token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00016326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $72.38 million and approximately $78,731.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00391074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.01701769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00230164 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004858 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io.

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

