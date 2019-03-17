Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MarineMax Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Northcoast Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Northcoast Research analyst S. Woolf forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.20 per share for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.39 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $18.97 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $433.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $101,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 66,236 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in MarineMax by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

