Research Analysts Set Expectations for Express, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Express in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

EXPR opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. Express has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.63 million. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Express’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $1,288,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Express by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,111,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 152,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Express by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 403,825 shares during the period.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

