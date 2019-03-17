Reviewing Barrick Gold (GOLD) & Its Rivals

Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) is one of 12,924 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Barrick Gold to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Barrick Gold pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 35.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Barrick Gold lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.39, suggesting that their average share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -21.33% 3.85% 1.68% Barrick Gold Competitors -173.41% 8.30% 2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Barrick Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 10 6 0 2.29 Barrick Gold Competitors 58926 224139 291449 11964 2.44

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus price target of $14.82, indicating a potential upside of 14.01%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.24%. Given Barrick Gold’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $7.24 billion -$1.55 billion 37.14 Barrick Gold Competitors $7.26 billion $564.17 million 12.37

Barrick Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Barrick Gold. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Barrick Gold rivals beat Barrick Gold on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

