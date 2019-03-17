Reviewing Mazor Robotics (MZOR) and Amedica (AMDA)

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) and Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mazor Robotics and Amedica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazor Robotics $64.95 million 23.61 -$12.41 million ($0.50) -116.46 Amedica $11.23 million 0.24 -$9.32 million ($3.13) -0.07

Amedica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mazor Robotics. Mazor Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Mazor Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Amedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amedica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mazor Robotics and Amedica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazor Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Amedica 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mazor Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.18%. Given Mazor Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mazor Robotics is more favorable than Amedica.

Profitability

This table compares Mazor Robotics and Amedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazor Robotics -37.29% -7.70% -6.64% Amedica -139.62% -148.60% -67.83%

Volatility and Risk

Mazor Robotics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedica has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mazor Robotics beats Amedica on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures. The company's surgical robotic-guidance systems and complementary products are used to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. It also offers Mazor X, a renaissance system and its accessories are used in spine surgeries, including fusion, correction of spinal deformities, biopsy collection, tumor excision, and cement augmentations. The company was formerly known as Mazor Surgical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Mazor Robotics Ltd. in 2010. Mazor Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Caesarea, Israel.

Amedica Company Profile

Amedica Corporation, a biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers silicon nitride implants to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery under the Valeo brand. It also provides a line of non-silicon nitride spinal fixation products to address spinal deformity and degenerative conditions. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through a network of independent sales distributors, as well original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Amedica Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

