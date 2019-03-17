Reviewing MPM (MPMQ) & Gevo (GEVO)

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and MPM (OTCMKTS:MPMQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gevo and MPM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 0 1 0 3.00 MPM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gevo currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Gevo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than MPM.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and MPM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -76.73% -25.51% -20.32% MPM N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gevo and MPM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $27.54 million 0.72 -$24.63 million ($32.20) -0.07 MPM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MPM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gevo.

Summary

Gevo beats MPM on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

MPM Company Profile

MPM Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicones and silicone derivatives worldwide. The company operates through Performance Additives, Formulated and Basic Silicones, and Quartz Technologies segments. It offers urethane additives, including silicone stabilizers, tertiary amine catalysts, and organic-based foam property modifiers; specialty silanes; and specialty silicone fluids. The company also provides sealants, electronic materials, coatings, elastomers, and basic silicone fluids. In addition, the company offers silicone-based coatings, such as UV, thermal, chemical, solvent, abrasion resistance, and adhesion products; electronic materials; elastomers; construction sealants; and basic silicones product, including silicone-based cyclic/linear polymers. Further, it manufactures and develops fused quartz and non-oxide based ceramic powders and shapes. The company sells its products in various markets, such as industrial, building and construction, transportation, agriculture, electronics, healthcare, personal care, semiconductor, and fiber optics. MPM Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waterford, New York.

