Reviewing Nephros (NEPH) and FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY)

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) and FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nephros alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nephros and FRESENIUS SE &/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A FRESENIUS SE &/S 0 3 1 0 2.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of FRESENIUS SE &/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRESENIUS SE &/S has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FRESENIUS SE &/S pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nephros does not pay a dividend. FRESENIUS SE &/S pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nephros and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $5.69 million 6.18 -$800,000.00 N/A N/A FRESENIUS SE &/S $38.28 billion 0.81 $2.05 billion $0.92 15.09

FRESENIUS SE &/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -59.82% -75.94% -48.90% FRESENIUS SE &/S 5.91% 12.53% 3.85%

Summary

FRESENIUS SE &/S beats Nephros on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; and hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in an hemodialysis treatment, as well as other disposables for use in the hemodiafiltration treatment process. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 111 hospitals with approximately 35,000 beds, such as 88 acute care hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics; 4 post-acute care centers; 17 prevention centers; and 12 nursing homes. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.