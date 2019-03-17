Reviewing United Continental (UAL) and AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (AICAF)

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) and AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United Continental and AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Continental 5.15% 27.73% 5.67% AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of United Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Continental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Continental and AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Continental 1 5 11 0 2.59 AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 1 0 1 0 2.00

United Continental currently has a consensus price target of $101.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.79%. Given United Continental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Continental is more favorable than AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Continental and AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Continental $41.30 billion 0.53 $2.13 billion $9.13 8.95 AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00.

Summary

United Continental beats AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. The Airline Operations segment offers air passenger and air cargo services. The Other Operations segment provides aircraft engineering, air catering, airport ground handling, and other airline-related services. The company is also involved in import and export trading activities; and the provision of cabin, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 655 aircraft. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Company.

