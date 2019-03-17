RGC Resources (RGCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 33,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The company has a market capitalization of $221.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of -0.36. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.63%.

In related news, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 1,713 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $47,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 4,900 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 156 shares of company stock valued at $4,487 and sold 8,599 shares valued at $240,847. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

