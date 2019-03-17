Rheinmetall (RHM) PT Set at €117.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €106.86 ($124.25).

RHM opened at €100.10 ($116.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 12 month high of €119.35 ($138.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37.

Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

