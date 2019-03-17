RHI Magnesita (RHIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RHIM. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 6,170 ($80.62) to GBX 5,450 ($71.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RHI Magnesita presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,637.50 ($73.66).

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 4,618 ($60.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.82. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,350 ($69.91).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

