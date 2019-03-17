Rhumbline Advisers Has $764,000 Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $223,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 54.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $344,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

LL opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

