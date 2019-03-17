Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (EBF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Ennis worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,336,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,774,000 after buying an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Ennis stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Ennis had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

