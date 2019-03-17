Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,842 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (TFSL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,328 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TFS Financial were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 1,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.23. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. Analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 312.50%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

