RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in American Vanguard Corp. (AVD)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of American Vanguard worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 62.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVD opened at $18.22 on Friday. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $540.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.27.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

AVD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

