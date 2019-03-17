RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 83.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $43.23 on Friday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

