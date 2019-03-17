Rocket Pool 24 Hour Volume Hits $160.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00007767 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $160.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00393733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.01699463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00236396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

