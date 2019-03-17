Shares of Rogue Resources Inc (CVE:RRS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.56.

Get Rogue Resources alerts:

Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/rogue-resources-rrs-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-07.html.

Rogue Resources Company Profile (CVE:RRS)

Rogue Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage resource company in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, platinum, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project comprising 8 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 462.6 hectares located in central Quebec; the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Langmuir project comprising 74 contiguous unpatented mining claims covering an area of 13,841 hectares located to the south of South Porcupine, Ontario.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogue Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogue Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.