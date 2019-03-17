Roku (ROKU) PT Raised to $63.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Roku to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku to $60.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Roku stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.88 and a beta of 3.90. Roku has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.57 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Analysts predict that Roku will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $9,050,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Hastings sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,639 shares of company stock valued at $22,880,175. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 72.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after buying an additional 1,998,602 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Roku by 3,687.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth $3,164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth $6,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

