Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Director David Nierenberg Sells 20,806 Shares

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Director David Nierenberg sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $474,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Nierenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, David Nierenberg sold 35,735 shares of Rosetta Stone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $839,415.15.

Shares of RST opened at $22.56 on Friday. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $533.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.14.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

