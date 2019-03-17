Royce & Associates LP Has $217,000 Holdings in Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.48% of Eastside Distilling worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 36.3% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eastside Distilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 160.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 160.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAST stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Eastside Distilling Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Eastside Distilling Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

