Royce & Associates LP Has $85,000 Holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 135,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1,818.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 295,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 280,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 710,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.83 million, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.55. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, VP Raphael D’amico bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $49,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

