Royce & Associates LP Sells 19,500 Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Shiloh Industries were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLO stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $138.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $258.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

