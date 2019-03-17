Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0070

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market cap of $235,089.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00001609 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000586 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 33,721,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

