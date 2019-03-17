Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 89,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $25.29 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 47.40%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

