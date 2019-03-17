RWE’s (RWE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Societe Generale set a €26.80 ($31.16) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.01 ($27.92).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €22.49 ($26.15) on Thursday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

